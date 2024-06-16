Mayer (lower leg) returned to the Double-A Portland lineup Thursday and has started in each of the club's last three games, going 4-for-14 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Mayer missed just two games due to left lower leg soreness. The shortstop prospect heads into Portland's series finale Sunday versus Reading with a .299/.368/.482 slash line over 253 plate appearances on the season.