Mayer (wrist) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Mayer dealt with a wrist injury for several weeks in late April and early May, but he recently returned to the field and went 6-for-18 with four doubles, three RBI and a stolen base. The 19-year-old hasn't experienced increased severity, but he'll land on the IL and undergo further testing since the injury hasn't gone away. It's not yet clear when Mayer will be able to return to game action.
