Mayer (knee) is scheduled to play in a Triple-A game on the back fields of Red Sox camp Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Mayer was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 7-2 win over the Twins due to a sore left knee, but manager Alex Cora downplayed the injury afterward, noting that the 23-year-old was scheduled to return to action Tuesday versus Atlanta. While that still could come to pass, Mayer is evidently feeling even better than the Red Sox anticipated a day later, resulting in him being cleared to play in the minor-league contest. Mayer has enjoyed a solid spring thus far with an .816 OPS in 27 plate appearances, so assuming he can avoid any further health-related setbacks this week, he should be in good position to open the season as the Red Sox's primary second baseman.