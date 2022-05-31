Mayer (wrist) returned from the injured list and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored for Single-A Salem on Monday.
Mayer had undergone testing for a sprained wrist and was found to have no significant damage. Monday's game was his first action since May 19. Mayer is slashing .333/.391/.513 over 87 plate appearance (18 games) for Salem.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Returns with three doubles•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Day-to-day with wrist issue•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Suits up Monday at Single-A•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Nearing return•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Bothered by sore wrist•