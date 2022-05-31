Mayer (wrist) returned from the injured list and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored for Single-A Salem on Monday.

Mayer had undergone testing for a sprained wrist and was found to have no significant damage. Monday's game was his first action since May 19. Mayer is slashing .333/.391/.513 over 87 plate appearance (18 games) for Salem.