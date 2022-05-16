Mayer (wrist) started at shortstop and went 3-for-6 with three doubles and two RBI on Sunday in Single-A Salem's 8-7 loss to Delmarva.

Mayer missed approximately two-and-a-half weeks when his sore right wrist first cropped up in late April, but his latest aggravation of the injury didn't cause nearly as long of an absence. He was out of the lineup for four days before returning to action Sunday and providing a season-high three extra-base hits. Assuming he experienced no setbacks coming out of Sunday's contest, Mayer should be capable of handling an everyday role at Salem moving forward.