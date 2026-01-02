Mayer (wrist) is expected to be read for Opening Day, Lauren Campbell of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer is recovering from last August's right wrist arthroscopy that ended his season after 44 games. Offseason updates suggested he could have played in the postseason had Boston extended its run, which suggests Mayer will be available for spring training. Depending on roster additions, the 23-year-old infielder could play one of three infield positions: second base, shortstop or third base. Mayer could return to shortstop, the position he played prior to the Red Sox drafting him in 2021, due to a downturn in shortstop Trevor Story's defense (minus-9 OAA) in 2025. In that scenario, Story would move to second base.