Mayer said Wednesday that he's now "ready to go" after his 2023 season ended due to a left shoulder injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer wound up missing the last month of the minor-league season due to left shoulder inflammation, an injury which he admitted Wednesday had been bothering him for a while before he was shut down. It could be at least partly to blame why the 21-year-old slashed just .189/.254/.355 following a midseason promotion to Double-A Portland. Mayer is likely headed back to Portland to start 2024 as he looks to regain his prospect momentum.