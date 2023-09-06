Mayer (shoulder) has been shut down for the remainder of the season at Double-A Portland, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Mayer has missed the last month of action with left shoulder inflammation. Red Sox director of player development Brian Abrahaim said of Mayer Wednesday that the team is "very pleased with the progress he has made so far," but the goal at this point is the "strengthening of his shoulder, so he can have a full, normal offseason." Mayer batted .290/.366/.524 for High-A Greenville but slashed just .189/.254/.355 following a midseason promotion to Portland. However, that was an aggressive assignment given that he won't turn 21 until December. The young shortstop is one of the game's best prospects.