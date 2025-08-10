Mayer (wrist) has not yet begun baseball activities, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer, who was placed on the 15-day injured list July 25 with a sprained right wrist, received an anti-inflammatory injection Aug. 2. The plan was to see how he felt after three days and begin baseball activities if the injection worked, but he is only working out as of Saturday. Surgery is an option, but Mayer is attempting to return this season.