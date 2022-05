Mayer (wrist) served as Single-A Salem's designated hitter in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Delmarva and went 1-for-4 with his fourth stolen base of the season.

Mayer was sidelined for about two and a half weeks at Salem due to a sore right wrist before he was cleared to return to action Monday. Though he was eased back into the mix as a DH on Monday, it shouldn't be long before he's cleared to resume playing shortstop.