Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
With a left-hander (Eric Lauer) on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. He'll be replaced in the starting nine by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will man second base and bat eighth.
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