Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mayer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

With a left-hander (Eric Lauer) on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. He'll be replaced in the starting nine by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will man second base and bat eighth.

More News