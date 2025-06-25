Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Three-hit effort in Tuesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer went 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.
Mayer went 0-for-11 with one walk and four strikeouts over his previous four games. He had an RBI single in the 10th inning to briefly put the Red Sox ahead Tuesday, but they ultimately lost in the bottom of the frame. Mayer continues to receive steady playing time versus right-handed pitchers, but this was his first multi-hit effort since June 11 versus the Rays. He's batting .216 with a .718 OPS, four home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles, one triple and no steals over his first 26 major-league games.
