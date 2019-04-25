Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Activated, optioned
The Red Sox activated Hernandez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to High-A Salem, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
With three infielders currently on the injured list, the Red Sox could certainly use another healthy body, but Hernandez isn't viewed as a solution just yet after missing most of the past two seasons on account of three shoulder surgeries. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old had shown some promise as a utility man for the big club in parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, so it's possible he resurfaces in Boston once he makes up for the lost time by playing regularly in the minors. Hernandez had gone 4-for-14 at the plate over his first four games with Salem and should gradually make his way to the Red Sox's higher-level affiliates.
