Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Appears in both games Saturday
Hernandez had a pinch-hit double in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays and went 1-for-4 with two RBI as the starting second baseman in the nightcap.
Hernandez was prompted from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday and made his first appearance in MLB since 2017. He'd been bothered by a shoulder injury that required two surgeries. Hernandez will serve as infield depth, capable of playing second base, shortstop and third base. In that sense, he's redundant to Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez, so it's not clear if he'll stay up in Boston long term or how all three utility players will stay fresh.
