Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Beginning rehab assignment
Hernandez (shoulder) will begin a rehabilitation assignment at High-A Salem on Saturday.
Hernandez has been recovering from joint repair in his left shoulder. With Boston's second base position in a state of uncertainty due to injuries to Dustin Pedroia (knee), Brock Holt (eye) and Eduardo Nunez (back), there might be a spot for Hernandez when he comes off rehab.
