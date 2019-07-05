Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Belts decisive home run
Hernandez entered the game as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in a victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Hernandez was called upon to hit for Sandy Leon with one out in the ninth inning and came through with a solo home run against Toronto closer Ken Giles. The blast was his second of the season and third overall in his career. Despite receiving limited playing time, Hernandez has shown solid skills at the plate this season, slashing .317/.333/.561 in 41 at-bats.
