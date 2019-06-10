Hernandez started at second base for the second consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Hernandez was the lone player to produce a run, as Boston went 1-for-13 with men in scoring position. He's hit safely in all three games played, including as a pinch hitter, and could emerge as a regular at second base, a position on the Red Sox's roster currently without an everyday starter.