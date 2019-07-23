Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Dropped from roster
Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
Hernandez has filled in capably as a part-time infielder for the Red Sox, hitting .339/.359/.500 over 65 plate appearances. He'll make way on the roster for Mitch Moreland, who returned from a quadriceps injury in a corresponding move.
