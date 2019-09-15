Hernandez started at second base in place of Brock Holt (illness) and went 0-for-5 in a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hernandez did double fill-in duty, also serving as Boston's leadoff hitter with Mookie Betts scratched due to a foot injury. Both Holt and Betts are out again Sunday, but Chris Owings gets the call at second base while Andrew Benintendi serves as the leadoff hitter.