Hernandez (shoulder) is likely to open the season on the 60-day disabled list in order to open up a roster spot for Bobby Poyner and Marcus Walden, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hernandez initially underwent shoulder surgery back in May and then had a follow-up procedure in February. He isn't expected to resume baseball activities until mid-April at the earliest, and then he'd need several weeks to get up to speed after being out for nearly a year. A 60-day DL stint would rule him out until late May. As a utility man who won't play for at least two months, Hernandez has little appeal in most leagues.