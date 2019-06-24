Hernandez started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Hernandez, who had not started since June 16, has been strapped to the bench while the hot-hitting Brock Holt started at second base. With Holt sustaining a hamstring injury Sunday, that could change. Hernandez and Eduardo Nunez are on hand to fill in for Holt.

More News
Our Latest Stories