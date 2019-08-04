The Red Sox optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Hernandez was up with the big club for just two days, appearing in two of Boston's three games and going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. With Brock Holt already locked in as Boston's top utility man, the Red Sox didn't see a need to keep Hernandez around for an extended period.

