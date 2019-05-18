Hernandez was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez missed all of 2018 and most of 2017 while undergoing three shoulder surgeries. He looked good at High-A Salem to open the season, hitting .295/.374/.385 in 21 games, and could eventually push for a bench role in Boston later in the season.

