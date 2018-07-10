Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Out for season after shoulder surgery
Hernandez underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
This is his third shoulder surgery in less than 14 months. This one is intended to stabilize his left shoulder. It's unclear if he will be ready to go in time for the start of spring training.
