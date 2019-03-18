Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Plays in minor-league game
Hernandez went 0-for-3 in a minor-league spring game Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez was limited to DH duties Monday; nonetheless, it was still an encouraging step for the infielder, who hasn't appeared in a big-league game since May of 2017 thanks to a trio of shoulder surgeries. He's expected to resume playing defense during the last week of spring training. While Hernandez is trending in the right direction, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return.
