Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Hernandez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez landed on the disabled list in early May with a shoulder strain, and underwent season-ending surgery a few weeks later to stabilize the non-throwing arm. Although this move was just a formality, the infielder should be fully recovered for the start of spring training.
