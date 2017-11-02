Hernandez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez landed on the disabled list in early May with a shoulder strain, and underwent season-ending surgery a few weeks later to stabilize the non-throwing arm. Although this move was just a formality, the infielder should be fully recovered for the start of spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast