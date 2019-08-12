The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez will provide the Red Sox with some insurance up the middle after everyday second baseman Michael Chavis (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Brock Holt is expected to replace Chavis as the primary option at the keystone, likely leaving Hernandez to handle a limited role off the bench while he's up with the big club.

