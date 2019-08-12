Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Returns to big club
The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez will provide the Red Sox with some insurance up the middle after everyday second baseman Michael Chavis (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Brock Holt is expected to replace Chavis as the primary option at the keystone, likely leaving Hernandez to handle a limited role off the bench while he's up with the big club.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Rejoins Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Dropped from roster•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Rewarded with another start•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Belts decisive home run•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Makes first start in week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...