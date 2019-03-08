Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Returns to live batting practice
Hernandez (shoulder) took live batting practice Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez has undergone three shoulder surgery since his last major-league appearance in May 2017. Friday's live batting practice was his first of the spring as he looks to take part in minor-league spring games next week. The 26-year-old doesn't expect to start playing defense in the field until the last week of spring training, giving him slim odds of cracking the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Unlikely to begin 2019 in majors•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Out for season after shoulder surgery•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Likely headed to 60-day disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: To resume activities in six weeks•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Will miss spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...