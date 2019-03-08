Hernandez (shoulder) took live batting practice Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez has undergone three shoulder surgery since his last major-league appearance in May 2017. Friday's live batting practice was his first of the spring as he looks to take part in minor-league spring games next week. The 26-year-old doesn't expect to start playing defense in the field until the last week of spring training, giving him slim odds of cracking the Opening Day roster.

