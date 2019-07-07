Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Rewarded with another start
Hernandez will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers.
He'll draw a second straight start after pounding out three base hits across five at-bats in Saturday's 10-6 win. Hernandez is now hitting .348 over 47 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he'll likely struggle to earn regular starts with primary second baseman Brock Holt (.774 OPS in 114 plate appearances) also thriving at the dish.
