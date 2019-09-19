Hernandez made his sixth start in the last seven games and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Giants.

Hernandez is getting regular work at second base with Brock Holt filling in at right field for the injured Mookie Betts (foot). The Red Sox are experiencing health issues that leave them shorthanded in the outfield, so the versatile Holt's been using his outfielder's mitt of late. Betts may return to duty this weekend, but as a DH only, and J.D. Martinez (groin) remains sidelined, so Hernandez may continue to get consistent plate appearances.