Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-6 extra-inning win over Baltimore.

Hernandez's solo shot in the ninth inning of Mychal Givens sent this game into extra innings. It was his first homer in a major league game since May 30, 2016. He's been sharing Boston's unsettled second base spot with Brock Holt and has four extra-base hits along with four RBI in 24 at-bats.

