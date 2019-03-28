The Red Sox placed Hernandez (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Hernandez hasn't appeared in an MLB game since May 2017 after requiring three shoulder surgeries in the subsequent two years. Though he was cleared to resume action in minor-league games near the end of spring training, he's likely to remain at the Red Sox's facility in Florida for an extended period to pick up steady at-bats and receive regular maintenance for his shoulder. The infielder is without a concrete timeline to rejoin the Red Sox and could shift to the 60-day IL at some point.

More News
Our Latest Stories