Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Shifts to IL
The Red Sox placed Hernandez (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Hernandez hasn't appeared in an MLB game since May 2017 after requiring three shoulder surgeries in the subsequent two years. Though he was cleared to resume action in minor-league games near the end of spring training, he's likely to remain at the Red Sox's facility in Florida for an extended period to pick up steady at-bats and receive regular maintenance for his shoulder. The infielder is without a concrete timeline to rejoin the Red Sox and could shift to the 60-day IL at some point.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Plays in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Returns to live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Unlikely to begin 2019 in majors•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Out for season after shoulder surgery•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Likely headed to 60-day disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...