Hernandez said swinging a bat on consecutive days causes discomfort in his surgically repaired shoulder, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez, who underwent a procedure last May to stabilize his left shoulder (non-throwing), said there's less discomfort now than was the case a month ago. He enters spring training as Boston's primary candidate to fill in for the injured Dustin Pedroia (knee) at second base. There's no timetable for Pedroia's eventual return, however, most offseason reports speculated he'd be out until May. Under that time line, a fill-in second sacker would get anywhere from 25-to-50 games worth of plate appearances. Hernandez's competition for the job comes from Brock Holt, Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin.