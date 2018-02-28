Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: To resume activities in six weeks
Hernandez had two screws taken out of his shoulder and will be on the shelf for the next six weeks before resuming baseball activities, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Hernandez will most likely miss the majority of April as he continues to recover from a follow-up procedure on his left shoulder that he underwent last week. The utility infielder was experiencing discomfort in the shoulder earlier this spring and decided to undergo the second surgery in order to get back to full health instead of potentially skipping time in the middle of the year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Will miss spring training•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Still bothered by shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Leading candidate to fill in at 2B•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Undergoes season-ending surgery Friday•
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...