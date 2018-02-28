Hernandez had two screws taken out of his shoulder and will be on the shelf for the next six weeks before resuming baseball activities, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hernandez will most likely miss the majority of April as he continues to recover from a follow-up procedure on his left shoulder that he underwent last week. The utility infielder was experiencing discomfort in the shoulder earlier this spring and decided to undergo the second surgery in order to get back to full health instead of potentially skipping time in the middle of the year.