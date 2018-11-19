Hernandez (shoulder) isn't expected to begin the 2019 season with the Red Sox, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hernandez underwent shoulder surgery in July -- his third shoulder surgery in less than 14 months. It's unclear if the injury will prevent him from breaking camp with the big club, or if the Red Sox are simply content with Brock Holt, Eduardo Nunez and Tzu-Wei Lin as their reserve infielders.

