Hernandez had a pinch-hit double in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

It was the third double in four games for Hernandez, who hit for Eduardo Nunez and remained in the game at second base. He's hit safely in all four games since being called up, including 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter. If the bat continues to play, Hernandez could get regular at-bats at second base ahead of Nunez, who is batting just .216 over 116 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories