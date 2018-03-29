The Red Sox selected Walden's contract from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox cleared room on the roster for Walden by moving infielder Marco Hernandez (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list. On the heels of a dominant Grapefruit League, Walden will likely be deployed as a multi-inning reliever, with most of his work expected to come in the middle of games.