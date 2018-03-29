Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Added to 40-man roster
The Red Sox selected Walden's contract from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The Red Sox cleared room on the roster for Walden by moving infielder Marco Hernandez (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list. On the heels of a dominant Grapefruit League, Walden will likely be deployed as a multi-inning reliever, with most of his work expected to come in the middle of games.
More News
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...