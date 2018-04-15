Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Collects three-inning save
Walden pitched three innings Saturday against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three en route to the save.
Walden has largely pitched in low-leverage situations, but his three-inning outing allowed him to collect a save despite a seven-run margin of victory. The righty filled up the zone, throwing over 60 percent of his 48 pitches for strikes. He'll likely continue to fill a middle-relief role during his time in the big leagues despite the surprise save.
