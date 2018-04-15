Walden pitched three innings Saturday against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three en route to the save.

Walden has largely pitched in low-leverage situations, but his three-inning outing allowed him to collect a save despite a seven-run margin of victory. The righty filled up the zone, throwing over 60 percent of his 48 pitches for strikes. He'll likely continue to fill a middle-relief role during his time in the big leagues despite the surprise save.