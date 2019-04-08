Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Earns win on bullpen day
Walden (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
All of Boston's wins on its 3-8 road trip to open the season were earned by relievers. Walden was the third in a line of five relievers on bullpen day. The 30-year-old right-hander was called up Saturday after Brian Johnson (elbow) landed on the injured list. Walden joins a bullpen that has pitched well under duress due to a league-worst starter ERA (8.57).
