Walden (3-0) allowed one hit and struck out two over two innings in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Walden held the fort in the ninth and 10th innings of a tied game before the Red Sox nudged across a run in the 11th, setting up a save situation for Ryan Brasier. The 30-year-old Walden, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, appeared in both weekend games against Tampa Bay and struck out four over 2.2 scoreless innings. For the season, the right-hander has fanned 15 over 10.2 innings. He's essentially filling the Brian Johnson (elbow) role, pitching in middle relief or whenever the Red Sox need multiple innings from their bullpen.

