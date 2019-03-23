The Red Sox optioned Walden to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston also sent Bobby Poyner to their minor-league camp, leaving Colten Brewer, Jenrry Mejia and Hector Velazquez to compete for the final two available spots in the bullpen heading into Opening Day. Walden reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018, accruing a 3.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the Red Sox.

