Walden appears to have solidified a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

With Brandon Workman being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, it appears Walden has won the Red Sox's final bullpen spot. Walden excelled in Grapefruit League play, compiling a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings of work. The 29-year-old, who has yet to appear in the majors, spent all of the 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 3.92 ERA across 105.2 innings.