Walden earned the save by striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Astros.

Walden entered the ballgame in the ninth frame with a three-run lead, and he slammed the door without issue. He needed just nine pitches (eight strikes) to get the job done. Walden was a surprising choice for a save situation, though after Matt Barnes was hit with the loss Saturday night, skipper Alex Cora showed that he has confidence in Walden in high-leverage situations.