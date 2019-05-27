Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Notches first save
Walden earned the save by striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Astros.
Walden entered the ballgame in the ninth frame with a three-run lead, and he slammed the door without issue. He needed just nine pitches (eight strikes) to get the job done. Walden was a surprising choice for a save situation, though after Matt Barnes was hit with the loss Saturday night, skipper Alex Cora showed that he has confidence in Walden in high-leverage situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...