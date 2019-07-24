Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Notches one-out save
Walden earned the save Tuesday versus the Rays by recording one out and issuing one walk. He did not record a strikeout.
Walden entered in a tough spot with the bases loaded and made matters worse by issuing a four-pitch walk to shrink the lead to one run, but he then induced a groundout to finish the contest. Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman already pitched in the contest, providing Walden the chance to close things out. The 30-year-old is now 2-for-5 in save chances and has a 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB through 50.2 innings.
