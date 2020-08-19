Walden was optioned to the Red Sox's alternate training site Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Walden hasn't had much success in nine innings of relief this season, posting a 12.00 ERA, a 2.44 WHIP and a 7:8 K:BB. Christian Arroyo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
