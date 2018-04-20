Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Optioned to Pawtucket
Walden was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Walden was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Drew Pomeranz (forearm), who was activated from the disabled list. Over seven appearances with the Red Sox this season, Walden has logged a 4.09 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 10:3 K:BB.
