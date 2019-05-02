Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Picks up fourth win
Walden (4-0) allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Walden picked up his fourth relief win of the season on what was a bullpen day for Boston. He relieved Hector Velazquez to start the third inning and needed just 31 pitches to dispatch the A's. Since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on April 18, the right-hander has scattered three hits and a walk while striking out eight over 8.1 scoreless innings. He's been a reliable arm out of the bullpen and pitched in a variety of roles. "He's got good stuff. Good velocity. Good movement. Good slider. I think usage has been a little bit different this year and he's gaining confidence. You're used in spots that are high-leverage situations and you get outs and you keep growing and you keep feeling better about yourself," manager Alex Cora told Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
