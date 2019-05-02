Walden (4-0) allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.

Walden picked up his fourth relief win of the season on what was a bullpen day for Boston. He relieved Hector Velazquez to start the third inning and needed just 31 pitches to dispatch the A's. Since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on April 18, the right-hander has scattered three hits and a walk while striking out eight over 8.1 scoreless innings. He's been a reliable arm out of the bullpen and pitched in a variety of roles. "He's got good stuff. Good velocity. Good movement. Good slider. I think usage has been a little bit different this year and he's gaining confidence. You're used in spots that are high-leverage situations and you get outs and you keep growing and you keep feeling better about yourself," manager Alex Cora told Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories