Walden is expected to be a member of the bullpen when the regular season begins, Chris Cotillo of MLB.com reports.

Walden was a workhorse reliever in 2019, throwing a bullpen-high 78 innings over 70 appearances. The right-hander posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, but he ran into trouble with walks (3.7 BB/9). Walden worked around that by inducing frequent groundballs that turned into outs. He should resume his role as a trusted member of the late-inning relief corps.