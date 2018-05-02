Walden was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the club placed Eduardo Rodriguez on family medical leave. Walden has appeared in seven games for Boston this season, logging a 4.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 11 innings of relief. He will be utilized out of the bullpen during low-leverage situations while in the big leagues.