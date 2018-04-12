Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Recalled from Pawtucket
Walden will rejoin the Red Sox prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Walden was on Boston's Opening Day roster before being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday in order to clear up a spot for Eduardo Rodriguez, who was coming off the disabled list from a knee injury. During three appearances with the big-league club, Walden allowed two earned runs off four hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings of relief. Expect him to be utilized out of low-leverage situations moving forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Likely secures bullpen spot•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Headed to Boston on NRI contract•
-
Twins' Marcus Walden: Lands on DL with strained shoulder•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...