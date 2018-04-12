Walden will rejoin the Red Sox prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Walden was on Boston's Opening Day roster before being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday in order to clear up a spot for Eduardo Rodriguez, who was coming off the disabled list from a knee injury. During three appearances with the big-league club, Walden allowed two earned runs off four hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings of relief. Expect him to be utilized out of low-leverage situations moving forward.